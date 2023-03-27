Netanyahu fires defence minister

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday fired Defence Minister Yoav Galant, a day after he broke ranks to call for a pause in the government´s controversial judicial reforms.
Netanyahu “decided to relieve Minister of Defence Yoav Galant of his duties”, the prime minister´s office said in a brief statement.The move signals the prime minister will move ahead this week with plans for the overhaul, which has sparked widespread opposition. Tens of thousands of protesters have taken to the streets, military and business leaders have spoken out against it and leading allies of Israel have voiced concerns.
Outgoing Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, a former army general, is a senior member of Netanyahu’s ruling Likud party. On Saturday, he called for a pause in the controversial legislation until after next month’s Independence Day holidays, citing the rift’s threat to Israel’s national security.
ROME: Italian authorities have detained a migrant rescue vessel run by German charity Louise Michel, the NGO and the...
WASHINGTON: A day after being grilled by United States lawmakers in Congress, TikTok chief executive Chew Shou Zi...
LONDON: The UK’s plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda would “completely erode” Britain’s standing on the...
WASHINGTON: Donald Trump repeatedly insisted on Saturday night that he was not upset by expected criminal charges that...
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden will host his Argentine counterpart in Washington next week after a planned meeting...
TUNIS: Tunisia´s coastguard said on Sunday the bodies of 29 migrants from sub-Saharan African countries had been...