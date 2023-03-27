Governor hosting Iftar reception for 5,000 people daily

The Sindh Governor House in Karachi on the initiative of incumbent governor Kamran Khan Tessori has been offering Iftar daily for around 5,000 people.

Those attending Iftar at the Governor House include students and faculty members of various public and private sector universities in the province. So far, students and teachers belonging to the University of Karachi, Indus Valley School of Arts & Architecture, Sindh Madressatul Islam University and Jinnah University for Women have attended the Iftar reception at the Governor House.

Students and teachers belonging to religious seminaries along with noted religious scholars have also attended the Iftar reception. Children belonging to the shelter home of Ansar Burney Welfare Trust also attended the reception.

The governor said it was an honour for him to host at the Governor House people belonging to various walks of life. He said his gesture to host Iftar receptions daily had opened the gates of the Governor House to the common people of Karachi as his official residence was no more reserved for the elites only.

Responding to a question at a press conference the other day, Tessori had said that his decision to host a grand Iftar party at the Governor House every day was unduly being criticised by certain quarters.

He stated that other charities in the city had been running such free meals service for deserving people. He said the families belonging to middle-income groups had been attending the Iftar reception at the Governor House. He said that those coming to the Governor House for having the Iftar meal were common people and they did not have their own personal conveyance.

Tessori said that he felt honoured to serve thousands of people at a time at the Governor House every evening. Meanwhile, The Governor went to a famous eatery on Aslam Road in Karachi for having Nihari at Sehri on the fourth day of fasting on Sunday.

He said he would frequently visit food streets in Karachi during the holy month to stay in touch with the common people and know about their issues. He said that as the governor of the province, he would do his best to stay connected with the general public.

He told the visitors of the Nihari House that the city’s administration had been activated to strictly keep a check on the prices of the products of common use during the month of Ramazan.

He informed the people that a special discount expo would be held at the Karachi Expo Centre from March 28 till April 2, 2023, where essential products would be offered at discounted rates.