DC visits free flour point at Liaquat Bagh to check supply process

Rawalpindi: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema here on Saturday visited Liaquat Bagh free flour mega point and reviewed the flour delivery process and other administrative matters.
Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema also interacted with the citizens coming to get flour and inquired about the arrangements and flour supply. Hasan Waqar Cheema said that the government was making efforts to provide relief to the citizens and supplying free flour to the deserving families.
After 10 days, two flour bags would be given to the deserving families who were earlier provided one bag, he said adding, the government is going to enhance the supply of free flour bags to facilitate the citizens.
The process of distributing free flour to more than 500,000 deserving families of Rawalpindi district is going on, he said.
Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema informed that the flour supply remained uninterrupted on Saturday in the district despite rain.
Rawalpindi: I could not believe it; the gas supply was given the axe at the ‘Sehri’ and Iftar time, as I tried to...
Rawalpindi: Majority of ulcer patients who opt for regular fasting may face complications including recurrence of the...
Rawalpindi: Police have busted a gang involved in street crime and recovered snatched amount of Rs450,000 from their...
Islamabad: The National Academy of Higher Education , HEC organized the fourth cohort of the National Faculty...
Rawalpindi: Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Saturday chaired a meeting to review the...
A shady top-secret, an overwhelming reality, a personality predicament, varieties, combatting hopelessness, and...