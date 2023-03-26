Plan for integrated hill torrents flood management presented

LAHORE: Punjab Irrigation Department has presented plan for integrated hill torrents flood management on Saturday.
In this connection, Head Project Management Office (Barrages), Ijaz ul Hassan Kashif, presented a project design theme for integrated flood management in hill torrents of Punjab at UN Water 2023 Conference. Hill torrents, locally known as Rodh Kohi are distinct type of waterways in which water drains from the mountains and hit the localities and infrastructure in its way with enormous speed. More than 200 hill torrents originate from the west of Suleiman Range and hit Taunsa, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur Districts of Punjab in Pakistan.
