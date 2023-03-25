NUST, ICESCO join hands to make strides in higher education

Islamabad:Islamic World Educational, Scientific & Cultural Organization (ICESCO) entered into a partnership with the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST-Islamabad) on Wednesday. The aim is to make collective efforts towards advancing higher education and research, particularly in Islamic countries. Lt Gen (r) Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector NUST, and Dr. Salim M AlMalik, Director General ICESCO signed the partnership agreement at NUST School of Interdisciplinary Engineering & Science (SINES).

Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, also graced the occasion with his presence. Based in Rabat (Morocco), ICESCO is a leading Islamic world organisation promoting educational, scientific, and cultural cooperation. As part of the understanding, an ICESCO Chair will be established at NUST to strengthen ties between the two institutions and promote academic and scientific cooperation, especially in the field of Data Analytics.