Conference on CPEC held at NUML

Islamabad:One-day international conference on “CPEC and People-to-People Links between Pakistan & China: Exploring the civilizational Engagements,” organized by the International Relations Department of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) here, says a press release.

Director General CPEC Cell, Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Safdar Ali Shah was the chief guest, while Dr. Hassan Daud Butt Associate Professor Bahria University, Islamabad was the keynote speaker. Rector NUML Major General (r) Muhammad Jaffar, Pro-Rectors, Deans, Heads of Departments, faculty members and large number of students also attended the conference.

Dr. Safdar Ali Shah while highlighting the Socio-Cultural dimensions of CPEC said that China and Sub-Continent (Current Pakistan) have great historic background in terms of culture and neighborhood. He described in detail the history of the region and ancient China. He was the view that both the countries have natural alliance and can mutually be beneficial for each other.

Dr. Hassan Daud in his address shed light on the rapid economic growth of China and he was of the view that Pakistani youth have more talent and can do wonders to make Pakistan a stable & economically strong country.