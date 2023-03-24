Intermittent rain continues in several districts of Balochistan

QUETTA: The intermittent rain that started on Wednesday continued on Thursday in several districts of Balochistan, including the provincial capital Quetta. Citizens are facing numerous problems due to the absence of electricity and gas in many areas of the city.

The Department of Meteorology reported that 1 mm rain was recorded in Quetta, along with 8 mm in Kharan, 7 mm in Harnai, 6 mm in Sabi, 4 mm in Kohlu, and 3 mm in Zhob and Chaman.

Similarly, 2 mm of rain was recorded in Pashin, Loralai, Bolan and Jafarabad, while 1 mm of rain was reported in Awaran and Qila Saifullah.