AC warned; flour distribution point official suspended

LAHORE: On the directions of caretaker chief minister, a strict warning was issued to Assistant Commissioner Shalimar while the in-charge of a flour distribution point at Egerton Road was also suspended.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited a free flour distribution centre on Egerton Road on Thursday and found that the centre in-charge Tabasum was absent while the staff at the flour distribution point was also not working diligently. The chief minister expressed his anger over the situation and directed the Commissioner Lahore to take action on which the Commissioner Lahore suspended the in-charge of flour point and issued warning to AC Shalimar for negligence in his duty. The CM inquired about the situation from the women who came to get flour, checked the weight of the flour bags and the system of obtaining flour through ID cards. He warned the government officers of action in case any negligence in duty was found.

Poultry fair price shops: Poultry fair price shops have been set up to facilitate consumers during Ramazan. Director General Extension, Punjab Livestock Department Dr Iqbal Shahid along with President Punjab Poultry Traders Association Tariq Javed and Director Livestock Lahore Division Dr Kanwar Muhammad Naeem inaugurated Poultry fair price shops here Thursday. It may be noted that under the directive of Secretary Livestock Punjab Masood Anwar and with the support of Poultry Traders Association, the Livestock Department has established Poultry fair price shops across the province where the public can get chicken meat Rs15 per kg cheaper than the general market.