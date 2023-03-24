11 get presidential awards

PESHAWAR: Eleven personalities on Thursday received presidential awards for their services in various fields.Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali conferred the awards, on behalf of the president of Pakistan, to 11 personalities for their meritorious services in their respective fields at the Governor’s House on Thursday.

Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan, caretaker provincial ministers, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, heads of various departments and relatives of the recipients of the presidential awards attended the ceremony.

Dr Qibla Ayaz was awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz for his great services in research in the field of Islamic studies, Bushra Farrukh for performing arts including drama and acting, Gul Zari Wagmah for music and singing, Masoud Jan for blind cricket sports, and Abdul Aziz Khan Tabassum for films directions.

Moreover, Naseebullah Khan was awarded for bravery, Zainullah for Chitrali Sitar music and singing, Farhaj Sikandar Yar Khan and Dr Faridullah Khan for public services and Suraj Narayan allies Narayan Lal for literature.

Similarly, slain journalist Muhammad Musa Khankhel was awarded the President’s Medal of distinction posthumously for extraordinary services in the field of journalism. His medal was received by his brother Essa Khankhel.

It may be mentioned that Musa Khankhel, the reporter of The News and Geo, was kidnapped and then shot dead by unidentified persons when he was on way to Matta for covering the peace rally of Maulana Sufi Muhammad after a peace agreement with the then provincial government on February 18. 2009.

Meanwhile, debate competitions and art exhibitions were also held in various districts highlighting the importance of the day