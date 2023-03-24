Poultry fair price shops inaugurated

LAHORE: Poultry fair price shops have been set up to facilitate consumers during Ramazan. Director General Extension, Punjab Livestock Department Dr Iqbal Shahid along with President Punjab Poultry Traders Association Tariq Javed and Director Livestock Lahore Division Dr Kanwar Muhammad Naeem inaugurated Poultry fair price shops here Thursday. It may be noted that under the directive of Secretary Livestock Punjab Muhammad Masood Anwar and with the support of Poultry Traders Association, the Livestock Department has established Poultry fair price shops across the province where the public can get chicken meat Rs15 per kg cheaper than the general market.
