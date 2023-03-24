Wish upon a star

Starlink, an internet service provider founded by Elon Musk, has finally registered in Pakistan. One of the main advantages of Starlink is the potential to close the digital divide between urban and rural areas. Pakistan is a vast country, and many rural areas lack adequate infrastructure to provide high-speed internet access.

Starlink’s satellite-based technology is ideally suited to these regions. This will help ensure that more people have access to the internet, regardless of their location, which will significantly impact the country's economy.

Misbah Imtiaz

Islamabad