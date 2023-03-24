Middle-ground

When the Charter of Democracy was signed between the late Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif, it paved the way for democratic forces to come forward and lead the country. However, the rise of Imran Khan appears to have derailed any hopes of functional democracy.

Once again, we are left to reminisce on what has been lost and come up with a bigger and better charter. This is the only way to come out of this quagmire. The approach of ganging up against the PTI by creating the PDM or the vision of majoritarian rule envisaged by the PTI are two extremes. True democracy lies somewhere in the middle.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton

Canada