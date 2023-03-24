Middle-ground

When the Charter of Democracy was signed between the late Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif, it paved the way for democratic forces to come forward and lead the country. However, the rise of Imran Khan appears to have derailed any hopes of functional democracy.
Once again, we are left to reminisce on what has been lost and come up with a bigger and better charter. This is the only way to come out of this quagmire. The approach of ganging up against the PTI by creating the PDM or the vision of majoritarian rule envisaged by the PTI are two extremes. True democracy lies somewhere in the middle.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton
Canada
The Lahore Resolution paved the way for the creation of Pakistan, which came into being on August 14, 1947. Since...
After years of struggle and sacrifices, Pakistan emerged as an independent state on August 14, 1947. Since then,...
Ramazan is here and our inflation troubles are likely to worsen. We pray that God gives us the strength to overcome...
It is anticipated that the rate of inflation will rise during the month of Ramazan due to the surge in demand. It...
The recent irresponsible speeches made by politicians are breathing new life into the longstanding hatred and...
Starlink, an internet service provider founded by Elon Musk, has finally registered in Pakistan. One of the main...