Salaries released to 100 teachers in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: District Accounts Officer Sardar Aftab on Wednesday released salaries for 100 male and female teachers, who had not received their pay for the last four months.

“I have ordered staff concerned to transfer over Rs22 million into the accounts of male and female teachers appointed on contract basis to impart education to students in the evening shifts,” he told the office-bearers of the All Primary School Teachers Association at his office.

The accounts officer said that his department released the salaries after the provincial government transferred the same to the treasury.On the occasion, the office-bearers of APSTA led by their chairman Bashir Yusufzai discussed the difficulties faced by the teachers owing to the delay in the payments of their salaries for the last four months.