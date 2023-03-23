PPSC presents annual report to governor

LAHORE: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) Chairman Lt Gen Malik Zafar Iqbal (retd) called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rahman at Governor’s House, here Wednesday. During the meeting, Punjab Public Service Commission Chairman presented the annual report 2022 to governor.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab governor said that we can strengthen the institutions only by ensuring merit and transparency. He said that the solution to all problems lies in good governance and we have to promote merit in the country by discouraging nepotism and recommendation culture.

The governor said that the PPSC is an authentic institution which plays an important role in providing employment opportunities to the youth in a transparent manner on merit. Punjab Public Service Commission Chairman Lieutenant General (retd) Malik Zafar Iqbal briefed the governor about the performance of the institution.