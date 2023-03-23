 
close
Thursday March 23, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

China approves first mRNA vaccine for Covid-19

By AFP
March 23, 2023

BEIJING: China has approved its first locally developed messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine against Covid-19, its manufacturer said on Wednesday, months after the relaxation of strict Covid-zero regulations sparked a surge in cases. The vaccine, developed by CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd, has been approved for “emergency use” by Beijing´s health regulator, the company said in a statement.