Cop injured in Police Lines bombing dies

PESHAWAR: A victim of the Malik Saad Shaheed Peshawar Police Lines attack lost the battle for his life 53 days after the incident on Tuesday.
Muhammad Rafi Jan, a police official who was wounded in the attack on January 30, died at the hospital. The martyred cop was laid to rest in his hometown in Charsadda.
An official said the death toll in the attack had now reached 85 including 83 policemen. Over 200 people were wounded when a suicide bomber had blown himself up in the mosque of the police lines in January.
