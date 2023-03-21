Deserving families to get Ramazan package

PESHAWAR: The KP caretaker government is making arrangements to distribute free flour among deserving families under a scheme in the province.

An official handout said that, in the next couple of days, distribution of free flour would start among 168,000 deserving families in Bara, Jamrud and Landikotal tehsils in Khyber tribal district under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

The flour bags would be distributed under the supervision of the district and tehsil administration, it added. The handout said that Caretaker Minister for Labour and Excise Manzoor Khan Afridi and Minister for Food Fazal Elahi informed tribal elders about the scheme at a meeting at the Civil Secretariat in Peshawar.

The officials of the KP Food Department were present. The delegation of the tribal elders was led by Tehsil Chairman Mufti Muhammad Kafeel. He welcomed the distribution of the package among the deserving families in Ramazan and lauded the provincial government for this initiative. However, the members of the delegation also expressed concern over the distribution process and asked the government to ensure transparency.