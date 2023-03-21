Cleanliness reviewed at Pirwadhai Bus Stand

Rawalpindi: Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Monday visited Pirwadhai General Bus Stand and reviewed cleanliness arrangements.
The Commissioner visited different corners of the bus stand and directed the authorities concerned to provide all possible facilities to the passengers. He expressed his annoyance over poor cleanliness condition particularly in washrooms. Zero tolerance policy would be adopted on cleanliness arrangements, he added.
The Commissioner also visited the hotel located at Pirwadhai General Bus Stand and reprimanded the hotel management for lack of facilities and poor cleanliness in the hotel. During the visit, he inquired about the facilities from the passengers. He said all-out efforts would be made to provide high quality facilities to the passengers at Pirwadhai General Bus Stand.
Islamabad: The AJK government has taken a decision to set up check posts on the routes connecting Azad Jammu and...
Rawalpindi: Provincial Health Minister Punjab Dr. Jamal Nasir visited Rural Health Centre Baga Sheikhan, Mandra and...
Islamabad: Faculty members’ representing the body of International Islamic University vowed to play their role for...
Islamabad: The 5th Vice-Chancellors’ Forum of Universities in the Islamic World concluded in Islamabad on...
Islamabad: The ‘US-Pakistan Innovation Expo’ to showcase the success stories of US government-sponsored Pakistani...
Islamabad: Dr Rashid Ahmed Khan from University of Central Punjab has said that the recent peace agreement between...