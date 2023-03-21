Golden jubilee of celebration of constitution held

Islamabad: A grand programme was arranged at Islamabad Model College for Girls F-10/2, for the celebration of Golden Jubilee of the 1973 constitution of Pakistan.

A large number of students from Urban Area I, II, Nilore, Bhara Kahu, Sihala, and Tarnul participated in the contest. Speeches were presented both in English and Urdu on the topic ‘My Constitution: Guarantee of My Freedoms’. The students talked about the constitution of Pakistan. They posed questions about the citizens of Pakistan to give them their basic rights and freedom of speech, of movement, of business. They wished that they wanted their country to be strong and prosperous. So every citizen of Pakistan can enjoy the full freedom to live.

Parliamentary Secretary human rights Mehnaz Rafi was chief guest while Ali Ahmad Kharal Director FDE was a guest of honour. Principal Prof. Sabah Faisal, presided the function, other guests, directors from Federal Directorate of Education Aftab Tariq Mirza Javed Tanassum Naz Nadeem Ahmad Irfan Mehmood were also present. All the participants made inspiring and motivational speeches and enlightened the audience about the articles pertaining to freedom for the citizens of Pakistan and stressed on the implementation of the constitution in true letters and spirits.