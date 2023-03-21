Lok Sangat singing contest

Lahore: Punjab Lok Sangat and Afra Bukhari Book Club organised a singing competition “Kafian Shah Hussain” at SAFMA auditorium Monday.
According to a press release, around 21 students from various educational institutions participated in the competition. Obaid Gul of a private college bagged the first position. Addressing the participants, Punjab Lok Sangat Secy Amjad Minhas urged the young students to work hard and express themselves through positive activities. He said the platform of Punjab Lok Sangat was always available to the youth for positive activities.
