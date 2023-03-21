TB awareness programme

LAHORE: An awareness programme on TB disease for the general public was organised here on Monday. The objective of the programme was to create awareness about TB causes, symptoms and treatment.

Speakers at the event highlighted that the disease mostly affects the lungs. It should be noted that Pakistan ranks fifth in the world on the basis of TB. A TB patient can transmit TB to 10 to 15 healthy people in a year. In Pakistan, every one minute someone gets infected with Koi B and every 12 minutes a patient dies due to TB. Some of the symptoms of TB are cough for two weeks or more, cough with phlegm and sometimes blood, mild fever, loss of appetite, cold sweat and weight loss. We all have a duty to assist in the diagnosis and treatment of potential TB patients with these symptoms. Free TB diagnosis and treatment facilities are available in government and designated private hospitals across the country. People from all walks of life participated in this programme.