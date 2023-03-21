School, college timings in Ramazan announced

The Sindh School Education and Literacy Department has revised the timings of all educational institutions in the province for the Month of Ramazan.
In Ramazan, at all government and private schools in Sindh, classes will commence at 7:30am and continue till noon from Monday to Thursday and on Saturday. On Friday, school timings will be from 7:30am to 11am.
