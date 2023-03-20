Australian HC says cricket a powerful tool for social change

ISLAMABAD: Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins has maintained that Pakistan and Australia share a passion for cricket and it is a powerful tool for social change.

The Australian High Commission and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hosted the 7th AHC-PCB Girls’ Cricket Cup in Islamabad on Sunday.

The high commissioner said that by supporting events like the Girls’ Cricket Cup, “we’re promoting equality, opportunity, and hope. Every time these girls hit a boundary or make a catch, they are taking a step towards greater empowerment.”

Neil Hawkins congratulated the girls and the schools for their participation and welcomed the continued support of the PCB for the annual AHC-PCB Girls’ Cricket Cup. The Australian High Commission has been sponsoring girls’ cricket in Pakistan since May 2016, to promote gender equality through sport. “We began with a single annual tournament in Islamabad but have expanded the event to Lahore and Karachi,” Hawkins said.

Australian high commissioner highlighted that his commission is pleased to support the initiative during the Pakistan Super League, in which, Australian players, including Australian female cricketing star Tess Flintoff, is participating. It’s an exciting time for cricket fans in both Pakistan and Australia, said Hawkins, adding, “A shared love of cricket is one of the many bonds that bring our countries together.”