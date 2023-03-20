Jhagra rules out rift in Sharifs

PESHAWAR: Former governor and senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Iqbal Zafar Jhagra on Sunday dismissed the impression that the PMLN had split into two factions.
In a statement, he said that former prime minister and PMLN leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi could not even think of going against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.
“We have not formed any group. We have raised our voice on behalf of the neglected workers,” Jhagra said.
“Our reservations will be addressed when Nawaz Sharif returns to the country, he added.
Jhagra said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was busy with other issues before Maryam Nawaz was addressing public meetings. He said that the PMLN was united under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and there was no rift among the party leaders.
He said that the government was taking steps to fix the economy and put the country on the path to progress and development. The federal government would overcome the issue of inflation and would give relief to the have-nots, he added.
The former governor added the PMLN leadership had the ability and vision to deliver and they would steer the country out of the prevailing morass.
