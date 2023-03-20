Fellowship programme launched on climate justice action

LAHORE: An organisation in collaboration with the Federal SDGs Unit, Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives (MoP&SI) Sunday launched the first-ever "National Fellowship Programme on Climate Justice Action" to develop and equip the next generation leaders to take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts on Pakistan.

The fellowship is a three-month programme that up-scales and provides learning and development opportunities to 20 young champions/small youth-led organisations/social enterprise initiatives.

Peace & Justice Network Pakistan (PJN) will address climate change effects in their respective communities by equipping them with necessary skills and mentoring support, outreach, connecting with relevant national and international forums, building their government liaison, continuous knowledge and opportunities sharing, and provide them with needed resources to ensure their meaningful engagement to combat climate change with a direct contribution in Pakistan's SDG 13 Climate Action 2030 Agenda.

Climate change is a real and undeniable threat to Pakistan's social and economic stability. The Fellowship Program will directly be contributing to the promotion and implementation of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 13 Climate Action around thematic areas, sustainable agriculture and forestry, clean and affordable energy, solid and liquid waste management, water conservation, promoting adaptive lifestyle and technology and innovation.

Selected participants will get to join the three-month Fellowship program. An Opportunity to develop leadership skills and outreach and explore the network of inspired young leaders from around the country. In addition, Rs.50,000 grant will be provided to the three best social enterprise initiatives on climate change.