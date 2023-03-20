Recreating serenity in Changla Gali

LAHORE: Sogetsu Ikebana floral art exhibition recreated the serenity in Changla Gali away from Murree and close to Nathiagali where a housing society’s first phase has completed. The artists have interpreted the spring in the hills with colourful chrysanthemums in all sizes, peach blossom, almond blossom, pine and fern. The exhibition was inaugurated by Riina Tominaga, deputy head of public affairs section, Embassy of Japan.

Addressing the gathering at the inaugural ceremony of the refreshing floral art exhibition that captured the essence of spring in the mountains, she said this was her first visit to Lahore and she was delighted to see that this Japanese art has become quite popular in Lahore, thanks to classes of Sogetsu Ikebana.

Ikebana uses seasonal flowers and trees. Nature reflects in Ikebana. Apart from the many coloured chrysanthemums in different sizes, there were tiny white flowers called Baby Breath and a cluster of flowers on one straight branch—Delphinium, the blue and mauve flowers looked magical. Farida Hassan has used these flowers in her presentation. A silver bird perched next to them adds to the charm. There were several elegant flower arrangements at the show.

Sogetsu is the modern school of Ikebana. It can be done anywhere, anytime with any kind of material. It can be called a meditative art.

Blue Pine Resorts in Khaira Gali and Changla Gali have collaborated with Sogetsu Ikebana Study Group Lahore, bringing together the experience of the mountain’s peace and serenity in the form of beautiful floral installation. At present, houses are under construction in Changla Gali.