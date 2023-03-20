Model bazaars to provide relief to people during Ramazan

LAHORE: Model bazaars across Punjab, including Lahore, will provide goods at a lower than the official market price throughout Ramazan. This relief will be provided without any government subsidy.

Further, a special relief package is introduced at Sahulat counters in these model markets of the province. The prices of edibles are further reduced to 12 to 15 percent in this special relief package at Sahulat counters. Similarly, the special reduced rates of Rs5 to 15 per kilogram on the prices of fruits and vegetables in these model bazaars established under the Punjab industry department.

Faisal Tariq, a spokesperson for the Punjab Model Bazaar, on Sunday said that on the instructions of the Secretary Industry Punjab Ehsan Bhutta, the authority will take all possible steps to provide relief to the people during Ramazan. The edibles items supplies will be ensured without any subsidy from the provincial exchequer.

Additionally, space has been provided for free flour truck point in model bazaars where people has already started getting flour according to the government SOPs. Besides, to facilitate the elderly people, senior citizen camps will be set up in model bazaars. The elderly people of above 60 years of age can also avail the free home delivery facilities from these model bazars up to 3km of the bazars.

The management staff of the model bazars will ensure grading of vegetables and fruits on daily basis and keep checking the quality of items being sold there. The operation against the encroachers will continue during Ramazan while strict security arrangements will be made in model markets. These model bazars will be converted into the Eid bazaars during the last 10 days of the Ramazan to facilitate the general public, he concluded.