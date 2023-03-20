‘PSL provided incredible excitement to local fans’

ISLAMABAD: Australia’s High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins Sunday said that Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) action and the three matches of the Women’s Cricket League curtain-raiser provided an incredible excitement to the local cricket fans who enjoyed the occasion to the fullest.

Hawkins said the Australian High Commission was pleased to support an initiative during the Pakistan Super League matches wherein Australian players including female cricket star Tess Flintoff participated.

“It’s an exciting time for cricket fans of the two countries. The shared love of cricket is one of the many bonds that bring our countries together.

“Our countries share a passion for cricket. It’s not just a game rather it’s a powerful tool for people-to-people contact that can bring about social change. We're promoting equality, opportunity, and hope by supporting events like the AHC-PCB Girls’ Cricket Cup. Every time these girls hit a boundary or make a catch, they are taking a step towards greater empowerment,” Hawkins who was speaking at the conclusion of the girls’ cricket event here at the Diamond Ground, said.

The envoy also congratulated the girls as well as the schools for their participation in the cup. He welcomed continued support of the PCB and Serena Hotels for the annual event – AHC-PCB Girls’ Cricket Cup.

“The Australian High Commission has been sponsoring girls’ cricket in Pakistan since May 2016 to promote gender equality through sport. We began with a single annual tournament in Islamabad but have since expanded to Lahore and Karachi,” Hawkins added.

The girls attended an eight-day coaching clinic in the lead up to the competition conducted by PCB first-class cricket coaches, led by head coach Wasim Yousufi, Manager Game Development Aisha Jalil, and Head of Pakistan Women's Cricket Tania Mallick.

Serena Hotels’ CEO Aziz Boolani said: “This is the seventh year for Serena Hotels to be a part of this tournament. Cricket is a passion for men as well as the women in Pakistan. Serena Hotels have been actively sponsoring all sports including women’s sports. We truly believe in gender empowerment, which can only be realized if the opportunities are provided to the women for exploring true potential.”

The girls’ cup involved teams from four schools – Mashal Model School Bari Imam, SOS Children’s Village, and Islamabad Model School.