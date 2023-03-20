 
close
Monday March 20, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Missing link

March 20, 2023

Democracy is the most cherished form of government. Unfortunately, democracy has been unable to take roots in Pakistan, thus far. The dearth of political consciousness among the public is the main cause of the failure of democracy in Pakistan. Despite greater international pressure from the West to democratize society, if we continue to lack a politically conscious majority, true democracy will remain elusive

Sarfaraz A Hingorjo

Islamabad