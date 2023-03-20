Missing link

Democracy is the most cherished form of government. Unfortunately, democracy has been unable to take roots in Pakistan, thus far. The dearth of political consciousness among the public is the main cause of the failure of democracy in Pakistan. Despite greater international pressure from the West to democratize society, if we continue to lack a politically conscious majority, true democracy will remain elusive
Sarfaraz A Hingorjo
Islamabad
