Eight die in Awaran flash floods

QUETTA: Eight members of a family, including children, died when flash floods swept away their vehicle in the Awaran district of Balochistan.

Levies sources said the family was travelling to Jhao tehsil of Awaran when their vehicle was swept away by the deluge. The victims included three young girls, as many boys, and two men.

The Levies and local tribesmen reached the scene and recovered the bodies. Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has expressed grief over the tragic incident.