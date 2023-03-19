Eight die in Awaran flash floods

QUETTA: Eight members of a family, including children, died when flash floods swept away their vehicle in the Awaran district of Balochistan.
Levies sources said the family was travelling to Jhao tehsil of Awaran when their vehicle was swept away by the deluge. The victims included three young girls, as many boys, and two men.
The Levies and local tribesmen reached the scene and recovered the bodies. Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has expressed grief over the tragic incident.
LAHORE: Five more NAB witnesses on Saturday testified before an accountability court in Lahore that Prime Minister...
RAWALPINDI: Security forces have killed three terrorists in an Intelligence Based Operation in the Awaran district of...
RAWALPINDI: Relief operation by Japan in collaboration with NATO for earthquake victims in Turkiye has started from...
ISLAMABAD: China has shown its willingness to work with Pakistan to accelerate the construction of China Pakistan...
NAB Peshawar closed an inquiry into the allegations of assets beyond known sources of income against Amir Muqam
Leading civil society organisations intellectuals called upon political parties to forge consensus for elections...