Erdogan, Sisi to meet: Turkish minister

CAIRO: Turkey’s top diplomat said Saturday President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi would meet to mark the end of a decade of estrangement between the two countries.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, speaking alongside his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry during a visit to Cairo, said Ankara wanted “to restore diplomatic relations between the two countries at the highest level”.
Shoukry said there was a “political will coming from the presidents of our two countries... seeking to normalise relations”.
Cavusoglu’s visit follows a trip by Shoukry to Turkey last month to show solidarity after the devastating earthquake that claimed tens of thousands of lives in Turkey and neighbouring Syria. “It is possible that we will disagree in the future, but we will do everything to avoid breaking our relations again,” Cavusoglu said.
Relations ran into trouble after the 2013 ouster of Egypt´s Islamist president Mohamed Morsi, an ally of Turkey.
At the time, Erdogan said he would “never” speak to “anyone” like Sisi. But in November, Sisi and Erdogan shook hands in Qatar, in what the Egyptian presidency heralded as a new beginning in their ties, and the two leaders then spoke by telephone after the February 6 earthquake. Cavusoglu on Saturday said the meeting between Erdogan and Sisi would take place “after the Turkish elections”, including the presidential vote slated for May 14.
While diplomatic exchanges were once frosty, business never stopped: in 2022, Turkey was the largest importer of Egyptian products totalling $4 billion.
OHRID, Republic of North Macedonia: Kosovo and Serbia leaders kicked off the latest round of EU-led talks Saturday, as...
LONDON: Former UK prime minister Tony Blair is by turns pensive and defiant as he reflects on the upcoming...
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Saturday greeted thousands of refugees brought to Europe by Christian charities,...
TOKYO: Japan and Germany pledged closer defence ties and cooperation on diversifying supply chains as Chancellor Olaf...
TEHRAN: Tehran is emptying ahead of the Persian New Year, as is the case annually, but this time around Iranians are...
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday visited Crimea to mark the ninth anniversary of the...