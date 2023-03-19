NC-44 residents protest against suspension of gas facility

PESHAWAR: The dwellers of Wazirbagh road and Kohati locality have started a protest campaign against absence of natural gas for the last several days.

The residents of neighbourhood council- 44 and adjacent areas, including National Bank Colony, Mohalla Taj Mohammad Sadozai, Kohati Road and Wazirbagh Road staged a rally, starting from Wazirbagh Road and marching up to Kohati Chowk in the city where the rally turned into a public meeting. The residents staged rallies twice over the last 10 days protesting against the gas suspension in the area.

On the occasion, the area elders including area councillors and other speakers said that gas supply had been suspended to the area for the last several days and people were faced with immense problems.

The area residents chanted slogans against Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and other government authorities for failing to supply natural gas to the area.

“Now Ramazan is drawing near and people will have problems in the holy month if the same situation continues,” said an area elder.

Some residents said that they have to use cylinders but LPG has also become quite expensive. Some said that they used wood as fuel but in the city area houses, wood burning created problems. They urged the government authorities to take action and solve the problem of gas suspension, otherwise they would storm the offices of gas authorities.