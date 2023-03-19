Students show off robotics skills amid applause

Islamabad : Cheers and applause echoed around the hall as students showed off their skills to design, build, and programme robots during the 6th Headstart School Robotics Competition 2023 on the school’s Kuri campus here.

The country's 13 leading schools and universities participated in the three-day event, which was organised by the Headstart School’s Robofort Centre for Engineering and Robotics under the supervision of centre manager Saadia Habib.

According to Ms. Saadia, the mega competition's modules included AEROS, Drone Light of Sight, Drone First Person View, Remote-Controlled Planes, Maze Runner, Line Tracking, Lego, Logic, and Controller-Based Robots.

Each school and university competed in almost all categories with the participating students totaling over 350. The teams of Robotronics Pakistan Lahore, COMSATS University Wah, Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University, Fast University, Air University Kamra, CEME NUST, Hobbyist, Baitussalam Talagang, Red Oaks High Tree House, Headstart School Bagh (AJK), and the City School’s Harley Street, Satellite Town, Junior F-8 and Capital campuses competed in the event.

Ms. Saadia said in order to provide a fairer platform to all contestants, the host school Headstart’s teams contested against each other, while the guest teams were made to compete against guest teams only.

She said in the university genre, competitions of most categories were won by the CEME NUST, whereas the only Maze Runner was taken away by the Fast University. The COMSATS University stood first in the RC Plane category, while the Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University secured the second position in the controller-based Line Tracking category. In the school category, the City School's Capital Campus secured positions in the Lego Maze category, whereas the top positions in Lego Line Tracking and controller-based Line Tracking categories went

to Baitussalam.