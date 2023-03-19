210 doctors complete PGMI Mini Fellowship Program

LAHORE : The Postgraduate Medical Institute & Lahore General Hospital have the honour to lead outstanding medical education, training to local doctors as well as foreign doctors in various fields. PGMI has also been recognised by other countries while 200 Pakistani and 10 foreign doctors have completed their training in various specialties of Orthopedic and Spine Surgery under the Mini Fellowship Program for Young Orthopedic Consultants.

Principal Ameer Uddin Medical College Prof Al-Fareed Zafar expressed these views while addressing the certificate distribution ceremony on completion of the 10th batch of Mini Fellowship Program held under the supervision of Prof Mian M Hanif. Principal PGMI appreciated the efforts of Prof M Hanif and the Focal Person of this Program Dr Shiraz Malik.

On this occasion, the HOD Orthopedic & Spine Surgery Prof Dr M Hanif while narrating the aims and objectives of the Mini-Fellowship Program said that such an academic platform should be established in all teaching hospitals as this Mini-Fellowship Program is a global program and so far around 10 international fellows have been trained. Prof Hanif appreciated the services of Dr Anas Muhammad Abdullah and Zaid Al-Sarraj from Teaching Hospitals of Iraq and Fallujah and assured them of his full cooperation. Dr Ejaz Ahmed, Dr Khizar Ghalib, Dr Naveed Ali, Dr Abdul Aziz, Dr Usman Gul, Dr Shujauddin, Dr Rizwan Shah, Dr Shahzad, Dr Ziauddin and other senior doctors also attended the ceremony.

Prof Al-Fareed Zafar revealed that PGMI/LGH have close coordination with the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department and other foreign medical institutes. He said that more doctors from abroad are ready to join LGH Orthopedic Department for training. An integrated program of training is being launched successfully which will be continued in the years to come. Prof Al-Fareed Zafar highlighted that the patient's surgery and recovery depends on the doctor's professional skills. He underscored that doctors and surgeons should keep on improving their skills and professional knowledge so that the patients could be served better. Furthermore, doctors from Iraq and Fallujah Teaching Hospitals, Dr Anas M Abdullah and Dr Zaid al Sarraj, while addressing the ceremony paid rich tributes to the services of Prof M Hanif and lauded the efforts and vision of the institution. They said that the team at LGH is very supportive and friendly which provided opportunities to learn best skills. They lauded the behavior of Lahorites and said that it is a very attractive, beautiful and historical city and they will plan to visit Lahore in future too.