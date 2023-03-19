Top performers of Jashan-e-Baharan events praised

LAHORE : The top position holders of Jashan-e-Baharan Family Fun Race, Run Lahore Run Marathon and Tour de Lahore Cycle Race called on Secretary Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman and DG Tariq Qureshi at National Hockey Stadium.

Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Deputy Director Budget and Accounts Nadeem Qaiser, Assistant Director Zahoor Ahmed, Salman Iqbal Butt from Punjab Athletics Association, Waqar Ali and Shahzada Butt of Punjab Cycling Association and Hafeez Bhatti were also present on this occasion. Among the prominent athletes who were present in the meeting were Sohail Amir Kathia, who won the 42-km Run Lahore Run Marathon, winner of female Family Fun Race Rabia Ashiq, M Ashfaq, Zahid Ali Imran, Razia Younis and Ghazala Muneer.

Addressing the meeting, Secretary Youth Affairs Punjab praised the performance of athletes in Jashan-e-Baharan Run Lahore Run Marathon, Tour de Lahore Cycle Race and Family Fun Race. “Our athletes performed brilliantly in Jashan-e-Baharan sports events and won huge appreciation from a large number of sports loving Lahorites,” he added.

He said the events of Family Fun Race, Marathon and Tour de Lahore Cycle Race played a key role in earning a good name for the country. “The marathon event took place after a long time in which the talented and passionate athletes have demonstrated a wonderful performance,” he said.

Secretary Youth Affairs Punjab said the successful athletes will represent the country in international competitions in future.

Tariq Qureshi on this occasion said that our male and female athletes of different age groups have proved their skills at a bigger platform in Jashan-e-Baharan events. “Sports Board Punjab will continue to provide sufficient opportunities to male and female athletes to prove their mettle in future”.