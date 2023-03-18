Early completion of CRBC repair work ordered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Expressing annoyance over inordinate delay in repair work on the flood-hit main canal of Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC), Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Nisar Ahmad on Friday directed the departments concerned to speed up tendering process in this regard.

He was chairing a meeting to review issues pertaining to repair and construction work on the canal following growing concerns among growers due to unavailability of irrigation water for crops.

He directed the authorities concerned to accelerate the tendering process while prioritising patches to be repaired on the canal to ensure timely availability of irrigation water for next crops and extend relief to farmers.

He said that work would be thoroughly monitored and progress would be reviewed during the fortnightly meeting.

Besides, the commissioner said he would personally pay a visit to the site to examine work in addition to forming monitoring teams to oversee repair work on each patch and forward a progress report.

He said that no further delay or laxity would be tolerated and every possible measure would be taken to extend relief to farmers by timely supply of water for irrigating crops.