Vigorous drive against illegal transplant trade to be launched: minister

LAHORE:Punjab caretaker Health Minister Dr Javed Akram on Friday said that the vigilance cell of PHOTA should be made more active. A vigorous campaign would be launched against the elements involved in the illegal business of transplantation in Punjab.

The 22nd meeting of the monitoring authority of Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority (PHOTA) was held in the Department of Specialised Health Care and Medical Education under the chairmanship of the caretaker provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram here Friday.

In the meeting, Punjab Health Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, Special Secretary Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Chairman Board of Governors of PKLI Prof Dr Saeed Akhtar, PKLI Dean Prof Dr Faisal Saud Dar and President Ophthalmology Society of Pakistan Prof Dr Abdul Qayyum, CEO Punjab Health Care Commission Dr Saqib Aziz, Prof Dr Ghiyasuddin Nabi Tayyab, Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority Director General Prof Dr Shehzad Anwar, Dr Izhar Chaudhry and members of monitoring authority participated in the conference.

During the meeting, Dr Javed Akram reviewed in detail the steps taken to improve the performance of Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority. The minister reviewed the proposed act of Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority 2023 and approved all the decisions of the last meeting of the monitoring authority of Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Javed Akram said that the elements involved in the heinous business of buying and selling human organs do not deserve any concession. A few days ago, a group involved in the heinous business of buying and selling human organs was arrested in Rawalpindi. Dr Javed Akram said that the vigilance cell of Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority should be made more active. Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority is taking strict action against the elements involved in illegal transplantation throughout the province.

All cases against the elements involved in the illegal business of transplantation would be fully pursued in the courts. A vigorous campaign would be launched against the elements involved in the illegal business of transplantation in Punjab.

In the proposed act of Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority, 2023, the elements involved in illegal transplantation have been given life imprisonment and a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority has been given permission to inspect and register hospitals for transplantation, he concluded.

Secretary: Secretary industries and skill development visited the head office of Punjab Board of Technical Education at Iqbal Town Lahore. He was briefed by Chairman Nazir Niazi and other officers regarding the working of the institution.

The PBTE is responsible for taking exams and giving certificates for around 90,000 students every year who take Diploma in Associate Engineering and other courses of Tevta, Commerce and private affiliated institutions. The secretary visited all offices and checked security arrangements. He emphasised on cleanliness of washrooms and provision of record in cupboards.

The chairman board requested for provision of land for constructing hall for paper checking as 257 employees of the board have very less space available. On this request, he asked Tevta CEO and chairman to identify and earmark land in any Tevta institute for the purpose. He also planted a sapling during a tree plantation campaign.