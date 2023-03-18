Mine blast kills three soldiers, injures 11 in Nigeria

KANO, Nigeria: Three Nigerian troops were killed and 11 other people, including seven civilians, were injured by a highway bomb in northeast Nigeria near the border with Cameroon, where jihadists are active, military and militia sources told AFP on Friday.

A military patrol vehicle hit a mine on the highway 10-km from Banki in Borno state late on Thursday, killing three soldiers and seriously injuring four others, said the sources. A truck carrying residents from the regional capital Maiduguri to Banki for state assembly elections on Saturday was also caught in the blast, with seven passengers sustaining shrapnel injuries. “Three soldier died in the explosion and four others were badly injured while seven civilians were also injured,” anti-jihadist militia Usman Hamza said.