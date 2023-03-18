Munir records stunning DHA Open triumph

KARACHI: Rawalpindi’s Muhammad Munir recorded one of the best finishes of his professional career when he won the 14th DHA Karachi Cup Open Golf Championship by three strokes in a dramatic manner here at DACGC on Friday.

Munir, one of the most experienced players on the national circuit, seemed in a lot of trouble when he made bogeys on the first two holes after starting the third and final round as the leader. By the 11th hole he was trailing his top rivals Shabbir Iqbal and Ahmed Baig by one stroke. But in a stunning turnaround, Munir played six-under on the last six holes with four birdies and an eagle on the par-5 15th to win the Rs15 million championship. He carded 68 in the final round with 30 (-6) on the back nine. He finished with a 54-hole aggregate of 202 (-14).

Lahore’s Ahmed Baig also carded 68 in the final round to finish as the runner-up with an aggregate of 205 (-11). Shabbir slipped to third place with 71 that gave him an aggregate of 207 (-9). The seasoned Matloob Ahmed finished fourth with 209 followed by Muhammad Shehzad, Muhammad Naeem and Minhaj Warraich.

In the amateurs’ category, Arsalan Shikoh comfortably won the title. Umar Khalid was the runner-up while Saim Shazli received the third prize. In the amateurs net category, Saad Habib won the title followed by Muhammad Qasim and Hamza Zahid Khan.

In the senior professionals’ category, Muhammad Akram won the title while the top honours in the junior professionals event went to Ashass Amjad.

In the seniors category, Faisal Memon won the gross title followed by Brig Qasim Changezi and Azhar Abbas.