FBR to sell Shoaib Sheikh’s house over tax default

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to sell the house of Shoaib Sheikh, the owner of a private television channel, to collect taxes, Geo News reported.

The FBR has issued an order to stop Shoaib Sheikh from selling his house number 35A in Karachi’s Defence area. The Clifton sub-registrar has also been directed by the FBR that Bungalow No. 35A, Phase 5, cannot be sold.

The FBR said the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Karachi should not allow the sale of the house as Shoaib Sheikh is a tax defaulter. FBR officials say the action was taken after Shoaib Sheikh withdrew money from all bank accounts. Shoaib Sheikh owes Rs146 million to the FBR, which has attached all his accounts while the outstanding amount does not include the penalty.