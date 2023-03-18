PTI, Punjab govt sign agreement on Zaman Park search

LAHORE: An agreement reached between the Punjab government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was submitted in the Lahore High Court (LHC).
Under the agreement, both sides finalised Terms of Conditions (ToRs) related to holding rallies, security of the PTI chief and other legal matters. As per the agreement, the PTI will cooperate with the administration to implement the arrest warrants and search warrants.
The PTI has nominated Shibli Faraz and Ali Muhammad Khan as focal persons while SSP Imran Kishwar will represent the police for communication. The PTI will cooperate with the police for an investigation in cases registered over clashes that occurred on March 14 and 15.
It has also been decided that the PTI will hold a public gathering on Monday instead of Sunday while it would contact the administration for permission. The PTI will also inform the administration five days before holding the rally.
The government will implement the guidelines formulated for the security of the PTI chief and the party would submit a request for security to authorities concerned.
