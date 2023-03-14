Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan coming out of an Islamabad court after a hearing on September 8, 2022. — APP

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in the federal capital suspended on Tuesday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's arrest warrant issued against him in a case relating to threatening remarks against a woman judge.

The development came after Khan approached the court, challenging the arrest warrant. His petition was heard by additional sessions judge Faizan Haider Gillani who was marked by duty judge Sikandar Khan, as sessions judge Tahir Mehmood was away on leave.



The former prime minister's legal team — comprising lawyers Naeem Haider Panjotha and Intezar Haider Panjotha — challenged the arrest warrants and appeared before the court, at the outset of the hearing.



A day earlier, senior civil judge Rana Mujahid Rahim had issued Khan’s non-bailable arrest warrant for repeatedly failing to appear before the court after which a police party from the federal capital flew to Lahore by helicopter to arrest the PTI chairman.

Khan skipped the hearing and filed an exemption plea from physically appearing before the judge, requesting permission for joining the court proceedings virtually via video link.

The court had dismissed the deposed premier's — whose government was ousted from power after a no-confidence motion in April last year — petition and ordered the police to produce Khan before it by March 29.

During the hearing, a lawyer for the PTI chief, Intezar Haider Panjotha, had said it was not safe for the 71-year-old politician to come to Islamabad amid security threats against him, adding that they had filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) asking permission to appear virtually before the courts.

Another member of Khan's legal team, Naeem Haider Panjotha, had said a petition has been filed seeking exemption from attendance on behalf of the former prime minister on security grounds.

The lawyer had also requested to accept Imran's plea, mentioning "not appearing for some reasons and not willing to appear are two different things".

The Islamabad police team arrived to arrest him, as he geared up to lead a massive election rally in a show of power with thousands of frenzied workers waiting for him to take the lead in the party's efforts to turn up the heat on the government.

The police said they would need a sizable backup to pick up Khan and take him to Islamabad, according to sources.