Imran Khan announces 'historic' jalsa at Minar-e-Pakistan on Sunday

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses party workers at Data Darbar in Lahore on March 13, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — Twitter/@PTIOfficial

Amid news regarding Imran Khan's arrest, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Monday announced a "historic" jalsa on Sunday (March 19) at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore.

Khan brought out an election rally despite security and arrest threats in Lahore today to kickstart its election campaign after cancelling it twice in the last week following the imposition of Section 144 in the city.

The PTI chief set out in a bullet-proof vehicle from his Zaman Park residence leading the rally towards Data Darbar where he addressed his party workers and supporters from his vehicle.



Amid threats of security, the former prime minister decided to stay inside his car rather than step out to address the party workers.

Khan, who has drawn tens of thousands to his rallies held after his ouster in April last year, has encouraged supporters to get out on the streets for the election rally. However, the authorities concerned fearing an untoward incident have been trying to take all precautionary measures to stop marchers.

Earlier today, Islamabad courts issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Khan for his non-appearance despite several notices.



It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI chairman has been seeking exemptions from court appearances on the pretext of security. An Islamabad police team, earlier today, flew by helicopter to Lahore to arrest Khan in judge threatening case.

The police will visit Zaman Park in the next 24 hours to arrest Imran Khan, sources said Monday, after his non-bailable arrest warrants were issued in a case of threatening a female judge belonging to a court in the federal capital.

Khan was booked in a case for threatening judicial magistrate Zeba Chaudhry and police officers at a rally in F-9 Park on August 20, to “terrorise” police officials and the judiciary.

While addressing the rally, the former premier said, “I will hold a jalsa at Minar-e-Pakistan on Sunday [March 19] at 2pm. We all have to struggle together.”

Referring to the Toshakhana record made public by the government a day earlier, Khan bereted the leadership of the ruling alliance, saying that it has exposed them.

As per official documents, former president Asif Ali Zardari retained various items including one BMW 760 Li (Security version, model No.2008) — assessed value Rs57,828,705 — and one Toyota Lexus LX 470 (Security version) — valued at Rs.50,000,000 by depositing a total around Rs16.1m.

Likewise, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif retained one Rolex Watch Oyster Perpetual N Series 0835D018 (over Rs1.18m), one pair of cufflinks with a pen (Rs0.025m) and four commemorative coins of the Central bank of Kuwait (Rs0.015m) by depositing Rs0.243m in Toshakhana.

Moreover, the name of incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former premiers Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Yousaf Raza Gillani; ex-finance minister Sartaj Aziz; former president Pervez Musharraf; incumbent Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and others are included in the list.

Talking about the Toshakhana case, Imran Khan said that he was subjected to severe criticism and character assassination by the leadership of the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), however, the "record has exposed them".

A “gang of thieves” has been imposed on the country, he added.

Urging the people to join the party’s movement, he said that the nation would have to come out for “real independence” and “accountability of the thieves”.

A day earlier, the deposed premier got the go-ahead for the election rally following a meeting with the local administration. The city administration allowed the PTI after the party leadership's promise of adhering to the government’s directives. They submitted an affidavit, assuring the city’s administration of its full cooperation with them, the police and the security officials.

The former ruling party also assured the authority that it would comply with the concerned law about the usage of the sound system. Speeches against the state institutions and judiciary will not be allowed in the rally, agreed the PTI.

The PTI would be responsible if public property is damaged during the rally, read the affidavit.