PTI moves ECP against Section 144 in Lahore

Supporters of former Pakistan´s prime minister Imran Khan chant slogans outside his house in Lahore on March 5, 2023. — AFP

Ahead of its election rally to be led by Chairman Imran Khan in Lahore, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sunday approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Sunday to challenge the Section 144 imposed by the Punjab government in the city.

The plea, filed by PTI leader Babar Awan on Khan's instructions, deemed the imposition of Section 144 "illegal".

"The ECP should dispose of the implementation of Section 144 as it is illegal," the petition read.

The Punjab government Saturday night again announced a ban on "large gatherings" in the provincial capital to avoid any "untoward incidents".

This is the second time in less than a week that the interim government has imposed the restriction ahead of the PTI's election rally — which has severely criticised the caretaker set-up for being "partial".

It said that by imposing Section 144, the Punjab government is violating Para 15 of the Supreme Court's order. The petition also stated that the routes of the rally and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match are different.



"The PTI's rally will conclude at 5:30pm while the PSL will begin at 7pm," it said, adding that Section 144 has never been imposed in any city amid PSL matches.

The election campaign is PTI's constitutional right and the provincial government is stopping the campaign illegally.

Awan, while speaking to the media persons later, reiterated that the timings and routes of the match and rally are different.



"Imposing Section 144 on the entire city is not justifiable and the interim government decided to put a ban using PSL as an excuse," he said.

He added that Khan wants to stage a rally as it is the party's constitutional right.

Advocate Babar Awan speaks to media persons ahead of the PTI election rally in Lahore. — Screengrab/Geo.tv

PTI leader Yasmin Rashid has also submitted a request against the provincial government's decision to ban rallies in ECP's office in Lahore.



CEC summons meeting

Meanwhile, acknowledging that it had received the PTI’s applications, the ECP said that Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja has summoned a meeting for 10:30am tomorrow.

CM Punjab refutes ban on political activities

On the other hand, interim Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi said that there is no ban on political activities and parties are allowed to campaign freely.

However, he said that the government has restricted rallies and political activities for today due to PSL.

Punjab govt summon Rangers

The Punjab government, in its letter to the Ministry of Interior, has asked the federal government to provide it with Rangers in the city to maintain the law and order.

The letter stated that the Rangers should be deployed with immediate effect till March 22.

Rally to be led by Khan

A day earlier, the former prime minister said he would lead the rally himself.



"I will lead the election rally to show them that we are not domesticated animals," the former prime minister told his party workers during his address via video link.

Speaking to his party workers, Khan said that the “powerful” segments want to get the upcoming general elections in Punjab and KP cancelled at all costs.

"They would try to get the polls cancelled by assassinating him or bomb blasts [...] I know that they will do something to stop the election,” the PTI chairman added.

The general elections in Punjab are scheduled to be held on April 30, while the date for the polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is yet to be announced as Governor Ghulam Ali has not decided.

During PTI's rally on Wednesday, clashes broke out between party workers and the Punjab Police, leaving several wounded.

Meanwhile, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi instructed the party workers to reach Zaman Park despite the ban. "Imran Khan will lead the rally today as it was decided in the meeting," he said.

Qureshi said that the date for the elections has been announced, hence, it is not justified to stop them from staging a rally.