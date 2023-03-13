Court reserves verdict on Imran Khan's exemption plea in Toshakhana case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. — Instagram/@imrankhan.pti

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court reserved on Monday its verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's petition seeking exemption from today's hearing in the Toshakhana case against him.

Last week, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had suspended a non-bailable arrest warrant against the former prime minister issued by a local court in the capital in the Toshakhana case.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq had accepted the PTI chief's plea against additional sessions judge Zafar Iqbal's decision and directed Khan to ensure that he appears before a lower court on March 13.

Judge Iqbal heard the proceedings of the case today and reserved the verdict till 3:15pm on a plea filed by Khan's counsel Khawaja Haris, citing security reasons.

"It's not that Imran Khan is not appearing before the court deliberately. He has security threats," said the lawyer.

Haris also filed a plea seeking to declare the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) complaint against the PTI chief as "non-maintainable".

This is a developing story and is being updated with more detail.