US congressmen hail Pakistan visit, highlight mineral sector cooperation

(From left to right) US congressmen Jack Bergman, Thomas Suozzi and Jonathan Jackson. —Screengrab/Radio Pakistan website/ File

Members of the delegation of US congressmen visiting Pakistan have described their trip to the South Asian country as "extremely productive" and “significant for the future", which is good news for the mineral-rich country.

The delegation also attended the Pakistan Mineral Investment Forum 25 (PMIF25) last week in Islamabad.

Congressman Jack Bergman, in a statement, said that there is no denying the significance of the relationship between the US and Pakistan. He said the two nations are advancing cooperation while working in different sectors. "Mineral is a key sector in this partnership," he stressed.

Congressman Thomas Suozzi said: "We must build Pakistan-US relations on strong foundations." He added that both countries would work together for economic security and promote economic activities.

Another member of the delegation, comprising US dignitaries, Congressman Jonathan Jackson, said he witnessed a practical demonstration of faith, unity and discipline in Pakistan.

“There is a golden opportunity to further strengthen relations with Pakistan based on shared history and mutual trust,” he said, expressing the confidence that “Pakistan’s future is extremely bright”.

A US congressional delegation, led by US House of Representatives Congressman Bergman, recently met several dignitaries in Pakistan and held discussions on a range of matters of mutual interest.

The delegation on Sunday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and commended Pakistan’s armed forces for their pivotal role in combating terrorism.

The congressmen also acknowledged Pakistan’s enduring contributions to the regional peace and stability.

They discussed a range of issues of mutual interest, with particular emphasis on regional security and defence cooperation.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), both sides reaffirmed the importance of sustained engagement based on mutual respect, shared values, and converging strategic interests.

The congressmen also deeply appreciated Pakistan’s resilience and the strategic potential of its people.

Earlier, the delegation met Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal in Islamabad as well. Wherein, they acknowledged the importance of Pakistan’s role and unmatched sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

Both sides exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, and investment. Discussions were also held on security, counterterrorism, and border security during these meetings.

Iqbal also advocated for a new development-focused foundation in Pakistan-US bilateral ties, emphasising education, energy, climate change, infrastructure, and IT, and acknowledged the transformative influence of US higher education through programmes like the Fulbright Scholarship.

The federal minister for planning and development welcomed the resumption of congressional exchanges with Pakistan and appreciated the US initiative for a symposium on Pakistan at the Library of Congress on April 30.