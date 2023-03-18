OGDCL emerged as winner in 7th PARCO T20 Cup

Karachi: The 7th edition of Pak-Arab Refinery Ltd. (PARCO) T20 Cricket Tournament reached its conclusion with an exciting final between Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd. (OGDCL), and Pakistan State Oil Ltd. (PSO) at Moin Khan Academy, Karachi.
The much-anticipated match saw a thrilling display of cricketing talent and sportsmanship from both sides, as they battled it out to claim the coveted trophy. The grand closing ceremony was attended by distinguished guests from sports and media fraternity, and top executives of leading companies.
In a nail-biting finish, OGDCL emerged victorious by defeating PSO by 14 runs, Muhammad Bilal played a pivotal role in his team’s success.
Speaking at the event, Mr. Shahid Mahmood Khan, Managing Director PARCO, expressed his delight at the success of the tournament. He extended heartiest felicitations to team OGDCL for winning the 7th PARCO T20 Cup and praised all the participating teams for their sportsmanship and commitment to the game.
PARCO vows to continue initiatives that provide healthy engagements and strengthen the bond of the fraternity.The success of 7th PARCO T20 Cup is a testament to the company’s commitment, as it looks forward to organizing similar events in future.PARCO has been organizing the industry cricket tournament since 2015.
