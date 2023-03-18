 
Saturday March 18, 2023
Karachi

Cylinder blast injures three in Lyari

By Our Correspondent
March 18, 2023

A cylinder blast left three people injured in the Daryabad area of Lyari on Friday. The explosion occurred at a gas cylinder shop. Rescuers reached the scene shortly after and transported the injured victims to the burns ward of the Civil Hospital, Karachi.