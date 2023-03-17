Timeline of Imran’s no-shows

Nov 8, 2022: Imran is summoned to court on Jan 9, 2023.

Jan 9, 2023: Imran does not appear in court. Personal appearance exempted, proceedings adjourned.

Jan 31, 2023: Imran again does not appear in court. Personal appearance exempted, case adjourned.

Feb 7, 2023: Imran again does not appear in court. Personal appearance exempted, proceedings adjourned.

Feb 21, 2023: Imran does not appear in court. Personal appearance exempted, proceedings adjourned.

Feb 28, 2023: Imran does not appear in court. Non-bailable arrest warrants are issued for March 7, 2023.

March 6, 2023: Court rejects application for cancellation of warrant. The IHC suspends the non-bailable warrant; asks him to appear before the trial court on March 13.

March 13, 2023: Imran fails to appear in court. Non-bailable warrants are reissued for March 18, 2023.