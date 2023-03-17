Timeline of Imran’s no-shows

Nov 8, 2022: Imran is summoned to court on Jan 9, 2023.
Jan 9, 2023: Imran does not appear in court. Personal appearance exempted, proceedings adjourned.
Jan 31, 2023: Imran again does not appear in court. Personal appearance exempted, case adjourned.
Feb 7, 2023: Imran again does not appear in court. Personal appearance exempted, proceedings adjourned.
Feb 21, 2023: Imran does not appear in court. Personal appearance exempted, proceedings adjourned.
Feb 28, 2023: Imran does not appear in court. Non-bailable arrest warrants are issued for March 7, 2023.
March 6, 2023: Court rejects application for cancellation of warrant. The IHC suspends the non-bailable warrant; asks him to appear before the trial court on March 13.
March 13, 2023: Imran fails to appear in court. Non-bailable warrants are reissued for March 18, 2023.
ISLAMABAD: The prime minister doesn’t recognise Imran Khan as a politician.It was indicated by him Thursday evening...
Police say they have not arrested the PTI leader
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto. Courtesy Faheem Soomro InstagramISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari...
New guidelines will remain in place till April 30
TRIPOLI: More than two tonnes of natural uranium reported missing by the UN’s nuclear watchdog in war-scarred Libya...
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan arrived in China on Thursday to discuss the financial problems being...