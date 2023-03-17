Ahsan Raza included in ICC Elite Panel

LAHORE: Veteran Aleem Dar stepped down after standing in a record 435 men’s international matches while Ahsan Raza and South Africa’s Adrian Holdstock have been included in the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires.

Dar stepped down after 19 years on the Elite panel. The ICC Elite Umpire Selection Panel headed by ICC General Manager – Cricket, Wasim Khan, made the additions during the annual review and selection process, increasing the number of umpires on the panel from 11 to 12.

Aleem, who has been on the Elite panel since its inception in the year 2002, has officiated in more Tests and ODIs than any other umpire and is second in T20Is, behind compatriot Ahsan. Aleem said: “It has been a long journey, but I have enjoyed every bit of it. I have had the pleasure and honour of umpiring the world over and what I have achieved is something I did not even dream of when I started in the profession.

“Though I am still keen to continue as an international umpire, I felt it was now the right time, after 19 years on the road to step away from the Elite panel and provide an opportunity to someone from the International Panel.